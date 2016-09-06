Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Leadership lived: International student learns about other cultures at UIS
International graduation student Aman Tummala, a Management Information Systems major from India, loves to meet new people and learn about other cultures. He’s getting that opportunity at the University of Illinois Springfield.
“There’s a lot of people coming here from other countries,” said Tummala. “I find everyone over here, so I can talk with them. I help myself by learning things from them.”
Tummala is president of the Indian Student Organization and the International Artists & Music Organization and vice president of the International Student Association. He is a member of the Association of Information Systems (AIS) and is a student employee at Brookens Library.
He recently helped plan a welcome party for new international students attending UIS, in conjunction with the Office of International Student Services.
“From my end, I’ve been leading the Indian Student Organization, so there is a pressure on me in making sure the event goes well,” he said.
UIS was at the top of Tummala’s list when applying for graduate school because of the Management Information Systems program and the right-sized campus.
“The best thing about UIS is the professors, the students and the management and the infrastructure here,” he said. “The University of Illinois Springfield is the best place to study.”
Before coming to UIS, Tummala worked for major companies in India, including Google. Following graduation, he plans to return to India and start his own company.
“I would just like to thank my parents and the University of Illinois Springfield for giving me and opportunity to be a part of this university and to learn skills and just be myself,” he said.
