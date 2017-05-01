UIS Clinical Laboratory Science students win first place in statewide competition

The Jeopardy-like competition featured ten teams from colleges and universities around the state. Questions were based on the body of knowledge for clinical laboratory science including: clinical chemistry, hematology, coagulation, microbiology, blood banking and immunology, lab skills and urinalysis, mycology parasitology and virology.
UIS students participating on the team include Jennifer Angelo of Jacksonville, Jennifer Faulkner of Pleasant Plains, Anna Kozlov and Lindsey Stevens of Springfield and Taylor Huber of Quincy.
Aside from the Student Bowl competition, the week-long conference included the election of new state officers. UIS student Jessie Sheffield from Springfield was chosen to serve as the organization’s president for the 2017-2018 term. UIS student Jennifer Minton of Springfield was elected to serve as secretary.
William Wilson, UIS assistant professor and acting chair of the Department of Allied Health, accompanied the students to the professional conference.
The UIS bachelor’s degree in clinical laboratory science provides exciting opportunities for individuals with an interest in science who wish to pursue a career in a health/medical profession or other laboratory-related field.
