Wednesday, September 27, 2017
UIS faculty chosen to participate in inaugural Teaching Fellows Program
The program, which began this year, is an effort to encourage faculty to engage with high impact teaching practices that can transform their teaching.
The group will meet monthly to discuss educational psychology and research-based practices.
Participating faculty will read and discuss literature that has been shown to improve student learning, as well as engagement practices from fellow UIS professors.
Fellows that participate in seven or more of the ten sessions will be eligible to apply for competitive implementation grants and travel grants to a conference targeted at improving teaching practices.
Faculty chosen to participate include: Angela Doehring, Carlee Beth Hawkins, Elizabeth Kosmetatou, Andrea Scarpino and Richard Stokes from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Carol Jessup and Sudeep Sharma from the College of Business and Management; Tiffany Nielson, Denise Bockmier-Sommers and Cynthia Wilson from the College of Education and Human Services.
The fellows were chosen by a committee made up of faculty and administrators representing each college.
Posted by Angela Try at 11:20 AM
