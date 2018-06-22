Friday, June 22, 2018
UIS senior honored with U.S. Department of Justice award for work on Human Trafficking Task Force
Norris, a Springfield resident, was honored for her work as the Interim Coordinator for the Central Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of Illinois.
Norris was one of three DOJ employees from the Central District of Illinois recognized for their exceptional work in organizing and implementing the Central Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office created the task force to bring together law enforcement, prosecutors, victim service providers, and other stakeholders to better identify victims, provide quality services, and effectively investigate and prosecute human trafficking cases,” said Norris.
Norris began working at the U.S. Attorney’s Office two years ago as a student clerk, a position she still holds in addition to serving as the Interim Coordinator for the Human Trafficking Task Force.
As a full-time employee, she’s completed most of her UIS coursework online and through blended learning (part online and part on campus) classes. She expects to graduate from UIS in December 2018.
“UIS has played a role in helping me grow as a student and a leader by pushing me to step outside of my box,” said Norris. “There are many professors I can remember who have encouraged me to be bold and not settle.”
