UIS Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Clarice Ford honored with Community Leadership Award

|Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and The Outlet Director Michael Phelon present UIS Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Clarice Ford with the award.
According to the organization, Ford was honored with the award for her senior leadership stewarding programs and services that contribute to student development and success both inside the classroom and beyond. At UIS, she created a first-generation student credit bearing class and mentoring program called the Black Male Collegiate Society.
The Outlet is a young men’s mentoring initiative (501c3) committed to providing members with support to ease their emotional, educational, and spiritual passage from boyhood to manhood. The organization aims to help young fatherless youth ages (8-22) develop the ability and skill to be capable of making responsible life decisions, holding real and meaningful spiritual values, explore their gifts, talents and realizing their dreams and aspirations.
