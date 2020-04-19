UIS announces the death of Dr. Clarice Ford, vice chancellor for student affairs

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,
It is with deep sadness I write to inform you that Dr. Clarice Ford, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center following a brief illness. Dr. Ford has been a profoundly important voice for students and an essential member of the UIS leadership team since 2008 – first serving as Executive Director of the Diversity Center and Associate Vice Chancellor of Student Services and, starting in 2014, as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs. Dr. Ford has been a leader who was dedicated to cultivating inclusive communities and ensuring that every student, regardless of background, has an opportunity to succeed. She has been the embodiment of "Leadership lived.” Her impact on the University of Illinois Springfield will live on in the many students, faculty and staff she has guided and influenced.
Funeral arrangements are pending and we will have an appropriate celebration to honor Dr. Ford’s many contributions to the University at a later time. In the meantime, I hope you will keep Dr. Ford’s family, colleagues and students in your thoughts.
Sincerely, Chancellor Susan Koch
- Students, I want to remind you the Counseling Center is available for anyone who needs assistance. You can contact the Center at: 217-206-7122.
