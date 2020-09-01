UIS freshmen awarded $125,000 combined in President's Award Program scholarships

The President’s Award Program aims to enroll highly capable students who have been admitted to one of the U of I campuses and are members of historically underrepresented groups and groups that have been less likely to enroll at the University. The broad goal of the program is to ensure and enrich the diversity of the student body. The University of Illinois believes that a diverse student body enhances the quality of education for all students.
High achieving newly-admitted freshmen from several underrepresented groups are considered for the scholarship. To be eligible for consideration, students must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents, be Illinois residents and have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement while graduating from an Illinois high school.
In addition, students must have an ACT composite score of 25 or higher or a combined verbal and quantitative SAT score of 1220 or higher. A limited number of students with lower ACT or SAT scores may also be considered depending on their overall record of academic achievement.
President's Award Program Scholarship Recipients at UIS
Daliyah Anderson
Biology - Pre-Medical
Lynwood
Joseph Berry
Nursing (Pre-Nursing)
Chicago
Aidan Biga
Computer Science
Joliet
Naila Buckner
English
Park Forest
Ivette Delgado
Biology - Pre-Medical
Lake in the Hills
Norman Hernandez
Exercise Science
Oswego
Anthony Hightower
Biology - Pre-Medical
Chicago
Alyssa Madsen
Psychology
Bolingbrook
Noah Martinez
Computer Science
Edwardsville
Charlotte Medina
Computer Science
Dekalb
Franki Miller
Biology - Pre-Medical
Deerfield
Nazeerah Muhammad
Nursing (Pre-Nursing)
Chicago
TJ Pinedo
Chemistry
Lake Zurich
Bryn Keller
English
Anna
Kayli Ward
Exploring/Undecided
Hillsboro
Salome Valentino Wortman
Computer Science
Springfield
Students from any of the following underrepresented groups at the University of Illinois are eligible for consideration for the PAP award:
- Students who are members of one of the underrepresented racial/ethnic groups at the University of Illinois (African American, Latino or Native American; Latino is based on origins from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, or Central or South America);
- Students from underrepresented Illinois counties, with underrepresented defined as counties sending an average of two or fewer students per academic year to the University of Illinois in the past five-year period;
- High achieving dependent students whose families are at or below the poverty level and are not expected to contribute to the cost of their education, as verified through FAFSA and financial aid application processes.
