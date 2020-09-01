Tuesday, September 01, 2020

UIS freshmen awarded $125,000 combined in President's Award Program scholarships

Sixteen newly-admitted University of Illinois Springfield freshmen have been awarded $125,000 combined in scholarships from the University of Illinois System’s President's Award Program. The individual scholarship amounts range from $5,000 to $10,000 per student.

The President’s Award Program aims to enroll highly capable students who have been admitted to one of the U of I campuses and are members of historically underrepresented groups and groups that have been less likely to enroll at the University. The broad goal of the program is to ensure and enrich the diversity of the student body. The University of Illinois believes that a diverse student body enhances the quality of education for all students.

High achieving newly-admitted freshmen from several underrepresented groups are considered for the scholarship. To be eligible for consideration, students must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents, be Illinois residents and have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement while graduating from an Illinois high school.

In addition, students must have an ACT composite score of 25 or higher or a combined verbal and quantitative SAT score of 1220 or higher. A limited number of students with lower ACT or SAT scores may also be considered depending on their overall record of academic achievement.

President's Award Program Scholarship Recipients at UIS 

Daliyah Anderson
Biology - Pre-Medical
Lynwood

Joseph Berry
Nursing (Pre-Nursing)
Chicago

Aidan Biga
Computer Science
Joliet

Naila Buckner
English
Park Forest

Ivette Delgado
Biology - Pre-Medical
Lake in the Hills

Norman Hernandez
Exercise Science
Oswego

Anthony Hightower
Biology - Pre-Medical
Chicago

Alyssa Madsen
Psychology
Bolingbrook

Noah Martinez
Computer Science
Edwardsville

Charlotte Medina
Computer Science
Dekalb

Franki Miller 
Biology - Pre-Medical
Deerfield

Nazeerah Muhammad
Nursing (Pre-Nursing)
Chicago

TJ Pinedo
Chemistry
Lake Zurich

Bryn Keller
English
Anna

Kayli Ward 
Exploring/Undecided
Hillsboro

Salome Valentino Wortman
Computer Science
Springfield

Students from any of the following underrepresented groups at the University of Illinois are eligible for consideration for the PAP award:
  • Students who are members of one of the underrepresented racial/ethnic groups at the University of Illinois (African American, Latino or Native American; Latino is based on origins from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, or Central or South America);
  • Students from underrepresented Illinois counties, with underrepresented defined as counties sending an average of two or fewer students per academic year to the University of Illinois in the past five-year period;
  • High achieving dependent students whose families are at or below the poverty level and are not expected to contribute to the cost of their education, as verified through FAFSA and financial aid application processes.
