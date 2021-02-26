UIS professor’s book on sexual minorities and politics added to U.S. Navy reading list used to train and educate Sailors

Chief of Naval Operations Professional Reading Program advanced reading list for U.S. Navy Sailors.
According to the Navy, “nearly 200 years ago, ships were ordered be outfitted with a reading list of 37 books in order to help train and educate Sailors. The Navy’s leaders knew then what is still the case today: to outthink our competitors we must study and apply lessons we’ve learned from our past. Furthermore, it is critically important for our Navy to be a learning organization. And one of the very best ways to do that is to foster an environment where every Sailor deepens their level of understanding and learning.”
Published in 2015 by Rowman & Littlefield, Pierceson’s book provides an overview of the history of the movement for LGBT rights and examines contemporary political and legal issues, such as LGBT candidates for elective office, public policies supportive of the LGBT community, opposition to LGBT rights and litigation aimed at expanding LGBT rights. The book was primarily written to be used in the college classroom, but the book is also an excellent and accessible introduction to the issue for the general reader.
“I am honored to have the Navy select my book alongside books by Michelle Alexander, David Brooks and Ibram X. Kendi,” Pierceson said.
Pierceson is also the author or co-author of six additional books on LGBT politics, in addition to numerous articles and book chapters on the subject. His latest two-volume book “LGBTQ Americans in the U.S. Political System: An Encyclopedia of Activists, Voters, Candidates, and Officeholders” includes introductory essays on LGBTQ candidates, elected officials and voters, as well as more than 250 entries on important events, issues, organizations and people in the LGBTQ rights movement.
Pierceson’s commentary and writings have appeared in such media outlets as The New York Times, The Washington Post and U.S. News & World Report. He has also served as an expert witness in federal civil rights litigation.
Pierceson holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Knox College and a doctorate in politics from Brandeis University. At UIS, his teaching and research focuses on public law, the legal and political issues relating to sexuality and gender and political theory.
For more information, contact Pierceson at 217-206-7842 or jpier2@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment