Arnold Henning named the Interim Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Designate at UIS

Henning was chosen from a field of candidates referred by The Registry, a firm that specializes in identifying leaders to fill interim roles in higher education.
He has more than 30 years of financial leadership experience, recently served in several interim and transitional roles at Northeastern Illinois University and California State University.
He retired in 2016 from Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin where he served as Vice President for Business and Finance. He’s also worked in financial leadership roles for Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, the United Way of Chicago and Navistar International Corporation.
Henning earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
He serves as a board member for the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center and the Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service. He’s also a member of the National Black MBA Association, Financial Executives International and the Association of Theological Schools Audit Committee.
