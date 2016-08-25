Thursday, August 25, 2016
Leadership lived: New student trustee has big plans for the future
It’s fair to say that Nathan Hoffman is busier that your typical college undergraduate. At 21, the University of Illinois Springfield political science major is managing a state representative’s political campaign and representing UIS students, as student trustee, on the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.
“Time management has probably been the biggest thing I’ve learned as a leader,” said Hoffman. “In all the different roles I have as a student leader, as a community leader, there’s never a night where there’s not something going on.”
On the Board of Trustees, Hoffman is responsible for making sure that UIS students have a voice. He is also charged with making decisions that will impact the future of the entire University of Illinois system.
“For the system as a whole, my focus is going to be making sure we’re making the right kind of financial decisions, considering the tight state budget times we’re in right now,” he said.
At UIS, Hoffman is a member of the Mock Trial and Model Illinois Government Moot Court teams. He is the former president of the College Republicans at UIS.
Off campus, Hoffman is working full-time for the Illinois Republican party managing Rep. David Welter’s run for the 75th Legislative District. Previously, he worked in U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood’s Springfield office where he assisted municipalities and other groups seeking federal funding.
“My plan immediately upon graduation is to go to law school,” he said. “I’m studying for the LSAT on top of all of this right now and I will take that in September.”
Hoffman ultimately hopes to become a lawyer and plans to run for a public office. He says UIS has given him and many other students the skills necessary to succeed.
“You can’t walk to the state capitol, you can’t walk to many places in Washington, D.C. and not find a UIS alumnus. I think I definitely made the right choice.”
