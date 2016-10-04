Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Leadership lived: Student lands full-time job in state government
Marc Cox still has two semesters left before he graduates from the University of Illinois Springfield, however he’s already started a full-time career in state government.
The political science and legal studies major works for the Illinois Senate Republicans in the District Planning and Member Services Division.
“I work with senators on a daily basis to help organize constituent events and services, such as town halls, youth initiatives and women’s conferences,” said Cox. “I also work with members of the communication department to help improve the messaging between the senators and the constituents they serve.”
Working in the government and legal field is nothing new for Cox. He’s completed four internships as an undergraduate student at UIS. Most recently, he interned with the Public Defender’s Office in Washington, D.C. He’s previously interned with U.S. Congressman John Shimkus, the Illinois Governor’s Office and with state legislators.
“UIS has taught me a lot about leadership, due to the unique internships that I’ve had and likely would not have had, if I didn’t go to UIS,” he said.
On campus, Cox is a member of the Capital Scholars Honors Program, has worked for the Illinois Innocence Project and is the former editor-and-chief of The Journal, the weekly student newspaper. He started as assistant editor for news and worked his way up to the top.
“Going into it, I really wanted to improve our online presence and also deliver more hard-hitting news stories and thanks to a wonderful staff of editors, writers and photographers, we were able to accomplish that,” he said.
Cox credits The Journal for giving him his first opportunity to supervise a staff.
“I learned leadership is really about leading by example, fostering a sense of collegiately and kindness and also motivating people to work hard,” said Cox.
Following graduation from UIS, Cox plans to attend law school. He’s thankful that he chose UIS and urges other students interested in politics to do the same.
“UIS’ ability to pair students up with internships in government and politics is extremely unique,” he said. “I think if a student is interested in politics, UIS is a really good university to go to.”
