UIS professor named School Counselor Advocate of the Year

University of Illinois Springfield Associate Professor James Klein, has been named the 2016 School Counselor Advocate of the Year by the Illinois School Counselor Association.
The award is given out annually in appreciation for outstanding work to counselors-in-training, students, as well professional counselors.
“I am deeply honored and humbled to have been recognized and greatly value the opportunity to contribute to such meaningful and important work,” said Klein.
Klein is an associate professor in the Department of Human Development Counseling. He also coordinates the School Counseling Concentration. His current research is focused on the role of compassion in learning and leadership.
The Illinois School Counselor Association provides leadership, advocacy and collaboration for Illinois professional school counselors to ensure the success of students in their academic, college, career and social/emotional development.
The ISCA serves approximately 900 school counselors across the state of Illinois.
