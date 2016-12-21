Wednesday, December 21, 2016
National organization recognizes UIS student publications adviser
The editing position involves recruiting and editing scholarly and popular articles pertaining to trends, innovations and activities of print, broadcast and web-based college media.
“I was surprised and humbled to receive this award,” Landis said. “The volunteer work I do with College Media Review helps keep me up-to-date on college media research and what’s occurring with college media across the country, and by extension, aids my work as UIS student publications adviser.”
Under College Media Association bylaws, the CMA president is authorized to award the Presidential Citation to “individuals and institutions deemed to be deserving of such recognition.”
Landis was among six members of CMA awarded the citation for 2016.
