Monday, December 05, 2016
UIS Education Honor Society inducts seven new members
Kim Thomas, the Illinois State Board of Education’s 2016 Teacher of the Year, was the guest speaker at the event. She is a math teacher at Woodruff Career and Technical Academy in Peoria, Illinois.
The Society inducts individuals who have exhibited the ideals of scholarship, integrity in service, and commitment to excellence in teaching and its allied professions. Selection as a member of Kappa Delta Pi is based on high academic achievement, a commitment to education as a career, and a professional attitude that assures steady growth in the profession.
Students inducted at this year’s ceremony include: Nicole Barney, Thomas Kollmann, Katlyn Krones, Roberta Kubik, Samantha Missey, James Shamp and Allie Wright.
Kappa Delta Pi was established in 1911 to recognize and promote excellence in education. Through its programs, services, and strategic partnerships, the honor society supports the professional growth and teaching practices of educators throughout all phases and levels of their careers. The organization currently has more than 600 chapters and an active membership of nearly 40,000 worldwide.
For more information, contact Ronda Mitchell, chapter advisor and UIS assistant professor of Teacher Education, at 217/206-7008 or rmitche@uis.edu.
Posted by Blake Wood at 10:31 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment