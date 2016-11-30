Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Leadership lived: Anthony Boyd hopes to inspire younger students to succeed
Anthony Boyd serves as a role model for many first-generation college students at the University of Illinois Springfield. The Chicago native and business administration major is the first person in his family to attend college.
Now, as a junior, he mentors two underclassman as part of the Necessary Steps Program, a program designed to assist students transitioning from high school to college.
“The purpose is to make sure they go on the right path that you went on your freshman or sophomore year. It’s like giving back,” he said. “They know that if they have a problem they can text me and I’ll do my best to figure it out. I’ll do my best to help them.”
At UIS, Boyd is president of the Upsilon Xi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. where he helps organize community service, educational and social events on campus. He is also a member of the Black Male Initiative and works as a front desk clerk for UIS Records & Registration.
As vice president of the Black Male Collegiate Society, he runs meetings and coordinates special events. The group meets weekly to bond and show their support for one another.
“Black males need a place to get together and talk to each other,” he said. “Maybe talk about our culture or what’s going on in our lives. That’s basically what we do at the Black Male Collegiate Society every Sunday.”
Boyd says he’s learned many lessons about leadership at UIS.
“Some people are born leaders, some people grow into leaders and you can be both,” he said. “Here at UIS there’s a lot of opportunities for leadership.”
Following graduation from UIS, Boyd plans to work in the business field or become a Chicago firefighter.
“I am glad that I chose UIS,” he said. “I think if I went to a bigger school that I would just be a number and here at UIS, there’s a lot of support through the Diversity Center. That’s why I like UIS.”
