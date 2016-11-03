Tisha Palmer wins the 2016 CARE Award

Chancellor Susan J. Koch announced the winner of the award during a breakfast on November 3, 2016. She also thanked all civil service staff members for their dedication to UIS.
Palmer has worked at UIS for 26 years, starting in the Sangamon State University Foundation Office, then transferring to the Office of Business and Financial Services (OBFS) in 1997. She has worked for the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs since 2006.
As her nominator put it, Palmer is “the face of student affairs”, known for her positive attitude and deeply caring about the students she assists.
“Tisha is the most positive person I know,” said her nominator. She deals with so many people, students, community members and visitors. She is always up-beat and happy and loves her job at UIS in student affairs.”
Palmer regularly volunteers at student events, such as homecoming and Springfest, and participates in volunteer service events.
“Students are the reason we are all here,” said Palmer. “They are what makes me excel and I take pride in what I do for them.”
She is passionate about her job, answering challenging phone calls and emails, and treating everyone she speaks with “like it is her family.”
“I believe care, patience, honesty and loyalty are what it takes to be a great employee,” said Palmer. “Every day we put those qualities toward our students and that’s what is important.”
The CARE award was handed out as part of the 10th annual Civil Service Appreciation Day, which honors the over 300 civil service employees at UIS for all of their hard work and dedication. This year’s celebration included a variety of door prize drawings.
Other Civil Service employees nominated for the award include:
Brian Beckerman, Superintendent, Grounds
CJ Castelletti, Grounds Worker
Ann Cole, Administrative Clerk, COLRS
Scott Fay, Building Service Sub Foreman
Bobbi Fults-Babbs, Business/Administrative Associate, Computer Science
Elizabeth Huffines, Administrative Aide, VC Academic Affairs
Sandra McGinnis, Business/Administrative Associate, WUIS
Pamela McGowan, Staff Clerk, GPSI
Denise Rothenbach, Business Administrative Associate, Residence Life
Pamela Scott, Library Specialist
Teresa Seacrist, Campus Parking Manager
Anna Sheehan, Building Service Worker
Patricia Stoutamyer, Office Support Specialist, Mathematical Sciences
Allison Thornley, Business/Administrative Associate, Athletics
Melissa Ulbrich, Sr. Library Specialist
Michelle Vinson, Housing Administrator
Donna Young, Administrative Aide, Campus Relations/Legal Counsel
Patti Young, Office Support Specialist, Biology
The winner of the CARE award receives $500, plus a $500 donation made to the campus organization of his or her choice.
