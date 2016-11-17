Thursday, November 17, 2016
Leadership lived: Student hopes to help others by dancing
Tyshianna Bankhead has big plans for her future, which are fueled by the leadership opportunities she’s received at the University of Illinois Springfield.
Bankhead, a senior sociology/anthropology major, is a student ambassador for UIS Admissions, co-president of the African Student Association, secretary of Girl Talk, a member of The Research Society at UIS and a Model United Nations delegate.
However, Bankhead is most passionate about dancing. She is president of the Epic Praise for Christ Dance Team and co-president of the Afrobeat Dance Crew.
“I enjoy dancing because it’s one good thing that I love to do,” she said. “I love to just put my all into something and dancing I’m good at it. I’m skilled and God has given me the ability to do so.”
Bankhead recently performed with both dance teams at the UIS International Festival, a cultural festival attended by hundreds of people. The teams have been preparing for months.
“We meet every week, once a week, and then we practice our dances in our rooms, we practice them together. It’s dedication,” she said.
Following graduation, Bankhead plans to continue dancing and hopes to open her own community center and praise dance studio in her hometown of Rock Island, Illinois. She says it wouldn’t be possible without the opportunities she’s had a UIS.
“We follow Leadership lived for life. We have time to go out and experience being a leader on campus and then we graduate and are leaders in our community,” said Bankhead.
