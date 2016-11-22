Melissa Mlynski named Senior Director of Human Resources at UIS

Melissa Mlynski of Chatham has been named Senior Director of Human Resources at the University of Illinois Springfield. She has served as executive director of the Illinois Labor Relations Board since 2012, with a total of 16 years of experience in public service.
At the Illinois Labor Relations Board, she issued hundreds of written rulings in labor dispute cases and represented the agency before the Illinois General Assembly in appropriation hearings.
Mlynski has been teaching at UIS since 2010 as an adjunct professor in the Public Administration program. She teaches graduate courses focusing on collective bargaining and labor arbitration.
Prior to becoming executive director at the Illinois Labor Relations Board, she served as Labor Relations Counsel for the Illinois Department of Central Management Services.
Mlynski is a lawyer who earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign College of Law in 1998. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Mlynski’s employment begins on December 16. She replaces Laura Alexander who left the university earlier this year.
