Leadership lived: Transfer student helps future Prairie Stars feel at home
Miranda Swope transferred to the University of Illinois Springfield from her local community college in order to continue her postsecondary education.
At UIS, she’s earning her bachelor’s degree in communication while working as a student ambassador for the Admissions Office. In that role, she gives campus tours, advises prospective students about the admissions process and helps with other tasks.
“I love getting to know prospective students, getting to know their story, how they found UIS and why they’re thinking about coming here,” said Swope.
One of the biggest parts of her job is helping with preview days, an opportunity for prospective students and their parents to visit campus and learn more about UIS.
“I do enjoy helping out with preview day,” she said. “There’s a lot that goes into it, both the days leading up to it and the day of the event. It usually consists of making confirmation calls, making sure everyone is reminded of the day and then making preview day packets.”
On the day of the event, she checks students in, directs visitors to different locations on campus and serves as a student panelist for group discussions.
“It’s actually taught me a lot about leadership,” she said. “It’s allowed me to guide others when making an important decision in their life, so I’ve been able to be a part of that process with them. It’s been really rewarding for me.”
Swope, an Edinburg, Illinois native, says she chose UIS for many reasons.
“I felt it had a lot of opportunities for me academically, but also it was the best financially,” she said. “It allowed me to live at home and commute to school and still receive a University of Illinois education.”
Following graduation from UIS, she plans to start a career in Human Resources.
“I love my professors (at UIS), my classes are great and I feel like I’m being prepared for my future after college,” she said. “I would highly encourage other students to attend UIS.”
