Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Leadership lived: Non-traditional student finds success at UIS
Daniel Owusu-Bempah says his road to a college education hasn’t always been an easy one, but the University of Illinois Springfield liberal studies major is now only a few months away from graduation.
At age 24, Owusu-Bempah considers himself to be a non-traditional student. He is a father and works an off campus job in the alcohol and substance abuse rehabilitation field.
“One thing my parents taught me was that you just have to keep going in life, whatever life throws at you,” he said.
On campus, he is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the Black Male Collegiate Society. He started his own photography business and often takes pictures of campus events along with portraits of friends and family.
“What UIS has taught me about leadership is there is time for everything,” he said. “There’s time to take charge and learn skills that will benefit you in the future, while you’re here on campus, and leadership overall here is just an opportunity to grow as an individual.”
Following graduation from UIS, Owusu-Bempah hopes to enter the law enforcement field.
“I want to go into law enforcement because I want to be the change I want to see,” he said. “I just have a passion and it runs in my family as well. My grandfather was the head police chief back in Ghana, West Africa.”
Owusu-Bempah will leave UIS feeling well prepared for his future.
“My experience here at UIS has been nothing but a blessing,” he said. “I grew as an individual both socially and educationally. Nothing but positive growth.”
Posted by Blake Wood at 10:46 AM
