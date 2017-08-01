Leadership lived: Student helps manage UIS Brookens Library

As a student manager at Brookens Library, Andrew Koontz, a senior University of Illinois Springfield computer science major, makes sure that patrons find the resources they need. He also trains new student workers and is responsible for special projects.
“The most rewarding part about working at the library is the feeling you get after helping someone, whether it be a patron that comes in, a student or a fellow worker,” he said. “It’s just a really great feeling helping someone achieve what they want to do.”
Koontz, who is from Belleville, Illinois, has worked at the library for the past year and a half and worked his way up to the student manager position. It’s the first time he’s ever held a management position.
“If a student worker needs help with a patron or gets asked something they don’t know they’ll come to me or another supervisor for help,” he said.
As a computer science major, Koontz likes to point out that Brookens Library not only offers books, but online databases for students to take advantage of while doing research.
After he graduates from UIS, Koontz wants to continue to work with computers and possibly become a software engineer.
“As long as it involves my major and I get to work with computers I’ll be happy,” he said.
Koontz chose the University of Illinois Springfield because of the right-sized supportive community. He says he came from a smaller higher school and didn’t want to attend a large university.
“UIS has many services and opportunities for students that really helps them feel welcomed into the school. I think this is a great school,” he said.
