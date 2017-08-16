UIS Chancellor wins bid on Illinois State Fair Grand Champion ice cream made in Eureka

Uncle Bob’s Homemade Ice Cream at the Governor’s Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
The ice cream, which is manufactured in Eureka, Illinois, was named the Illinois State Fair Grand Champion in the ice cream category. Koch bid $600 to win the grand prize-winning blackberry ice cream.
According to their website, Uncle Bob's Homemade Ice Cream opened on July 10, 1980, at the Heart of Illinois Fair. Uncle Bob's now has a permanent location in Eureka where fresh ice cream is made year round.
Koch plans to donate the champion ice cream to the University of Illinois Springfield to be served at a special event on campus.
The Governor’s Sale of Champions is held each year at the Illinois State Fair on Agriculture Day.
