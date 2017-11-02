Thursday, November 02, 2017
Krystal Wilson wins 2017 CARE Award
The award is the highest honor annually awarded to a Civil Service staff member at the University of Illinois Springfield.
Chancellor Susan J. Koch announced the winner of the award during a breakfast on November 2, 2017. She also thanked all civil service staff members for their dedication to UIS.
Wilson has worked for food service for 26 years. She credits her former supervisor, Brian Patton, and her student workers for serving as her inspiration.
“They make me all want to excel every day,” said Wilson.
“Hospitality is her job and she makes the extra effort to be excellent,” said one nominator. “Her wonderful attitude makes every event wonderful.”
If you have attended a catered event on campus, chances are you’ve experienced Krystal Wilson’s exceptional service.
“We have all attended events where the rush of hungry people sometimes causes stress and the crisis of a dropped water glass or plate,” wrote a nominator. “Despite the press of service, Krystal is armed with an excellent attitude and sense of humor. Her calm demeanor minimizes any crisis. She makes it all fun.”
“Although hospitality is part of Krystal’s job, she makes the extra effort to exemplify and demonstrate the highest standards of the industry,” said a nominator.
“Krystal consistently chooses to extend herself and services at every opportunity, she is Leadership Lived in action.”
Krystal listed out 12 qualities she believes are important for a UIS employee to embody.
1. To be ambitious and go the extra mile.
2. To be confident, take risks and seek the challenges.
3. To be culturally fit.
4. To be a good communicator.
5. To have leadership skills.
6. To be committed and reliable.
7. To be honest.
8. To be a team player.
9. To stay positive.
10. To be enthusiastic.
11. To be self-driven.
12. To be humble.
“We can all learn from Krystal,” said a nominator.” “It’s a choice. The choice is up to you and me. Let’s choose to be leaders, like Krystal.”
Other Civil Service employees nominated for the award include: Julie Atwell, office support specialist for AAS/English/History/Modern Languages; Marlena Constant, child care associate at UIS Cox Children's Center; Gwen Cribbett, admissions and records officer for UIS Admissions; John Freml, IT tech association for the Center for Online Learning, Research and Service; Elizabeth Huffines, administrative aide for the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs; Pamela McGowan, staff clerk for the Graduate Public Service Internship Program; Jeff Sudduth, IT tech associate for Information Technology Services; Candy Tucker, culinary worker II for UIS Food Service; Michelle Vinson, housing administrator for UIS Residence Life; and Patti Young, office support specialist for the UIS Biology Department.
The winner of the CARE award receives $500, plus a $500 donation made to the campus organization of his or her choice.
