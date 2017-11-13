Monday, November 13, 2017
Regina Bolin honored with the Student Laureate Award from the Lincoln Academy of Illinois
Bolin, a Kansas City, Missouri native, holds a 3.95 GPA and is majoring in business administration with a minor in communication and computer science. She is a member of the UIS Prairie Stars Women’s Soccer team and has been on the Athletics Academic Honor Roll for the past three years.
“I was really surprised when I received the email that explained the award,” she said. “I could not believe that I was picked out of so many students. It really is an honor to receive this award.”
At UIS, Bolin is vice president of the Alternative Spring Break student organization, a member of the Capital Scholars Honors Program, Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is also on a marketing committee that gives UIS student feedback about social media and advertising.
As a student-athlete, Bolin was nominated for the UIS Athletic Department Newcomer of the Year award and two years ago received the Coaches’ Award for the women’s soccer team.
“I love being on the team because my teammates are awesome and getting to continue to play the sport that I love is great. Luckily, I have had quite a bit of personal success on the team.”
Bolin has gotten the chance to do community service as part of the soccer team and with other organizations. In 2013, she traveled to Washington, Illinois to help clean up tornado damage with the soccer team. She has also volunteered with The Boys and Girls Club and went on the Alternative Spring Break trips to New York City in 2015 where she helped feed the homeless and to the Florida Gulf Coast in 2016 where she helped with environmental restoration projects.
Most recently, she spent a summer studying abroad in Italy where she took classes at the Università Cattolica Del Sacro Cuore. She got a chance to explore the country, learn about the culture and meet new friends.
“Getting to study abroad in Milan was a really great experience,” she said. “I learned a lot of new information about sustainability and business, while also gaining different perspectives on topics that I was already introduced to here at UIS. The memories and friends that I made will stick with me forever.”
Following graduation from UIS, Bolin would like to attend graduate school and eventually work in the marketing department of a well-established business. Her ultimate career goal is to work for the Disney Corporation.
“Thankfully, UIS has prepared me for whatever lies ahead,” she said. “No matter what graduate school I go to, what job I have, or how my future family will end up, I will be ready for it all. My experiences, classes, and interactions at the University of Illinois Springfield will help set the base for my goals and aspirations that are to come.”
Each year an outstanding senior from each of the four-year degree-granting institutions of higher learning in Illinois is awarded the Student Lincoln Academy Medallion and thereby becomes a Student Laureate of the Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Student Laureates are honored for their overall excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities.
Posted by Blake Wood at 2:54 PM
