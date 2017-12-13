Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Leadership lived: Psychology major becomes student leader at UIS
University of Illinois Springfield senior psychology major Danielle Gibbs admits that she’s a “very busy person.” She is actively involved with several student organizations on campus and works for UIS Campus Recreation at The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC).
In her role at TRAC, she is a facility lead. She supervises student shifts, helps plans special events, such as the Prairie Star 5K, and works with students, faculty and staff to help improve their health and overall experience at TRAC.
“On a day-to-day basis, I do a lot of one-on-one giving information to people, whether it be fitness or health related,” she said. “I also do a lot of advertising for the health-related and fitness-related events that we host.”
At UIS, Gibbs is the secretary, historian and a founding member of the Chi Chapter of Gamma Phi Omega International Sorority, Inc. She is also the chapter founder of the Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society and a member of the Psi Chi International Honor Society in Psychology and the UIS Capital Scholars Honors Program. She is a Student Employee Leadership Program book study coordinator and a member of the Student Affairs Leadership Program.
“I’m very engaged on campus and I think that’s done a lot for me. It’s been a very positive aspect of my life and I like to see others realized that and take part in that.”
Gibbs did not anticipated joining a sorority when she came to UIS, however she says becoming a member of Gamma Phi Omega has been one of the best decisions she has made.
“Being a part of Gamma Phi Omega has taught me a multitude of different things,” she said. “I’ve gained so much that I never thought I’d be able to gain from here, especially in this tight-knit community that Greek Life on this campus presents.”
Gibbs says she’s learned many lessons about leadership from her involvement at UIS.
“I’ve learned to work with so many different people,” she said. “I’ve learned really who I’m able to be. That’s helped me branch out, that’s helped me be comfortable in any type of situation.”
Following graduation from UIS, she plans to earn her master’s degree in child life and become certified as a child life specialist, who works with children in the hospital.
“UIS has been a home away from home for me,” she said. “On this small campus, I can stand out and being involved like I am, I’m able to do that and I’m able to make a big difference in what I do here.”
Posted by Blake Wood at 9:07 AM
Labels: Leadership lived, students, undergraduate, Video
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment