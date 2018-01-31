Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Leadership lived: Sophomore helps new students feel welcome at UIS
As a high school student, Rosie Dawoud visited the University of Illinois Springfield and was inspired by the student ambassador who gave her a tour of campus.
Now, Dawoud is helping future UIS students discover what the university has to offer as a student ambassador for UIS Admissions. She helps check in prospective students and parents during campus preview days, speaks to them about her experiences and gives tours.
“I love preview days because you get to meet all of these people, all faces from all different places, and then later on, next year, next semester, you get to see them again on campus,” she said.
Dawoud, a legal studies major, is also involved in campus politics as the internal vice president for the Student Government Association and a senator for the campus senate. She is the secretary of the UIS College Democrats and the Legion of Ladies. She’s also the treasurer for PERIOD: The Menstrual Movement at UIS, which provides feminine products to women in need.
“UIS is special to me because there’s so many opportunities here that I wouldn’t find on another campus. I mean it’s just my sophomore year here and I’ve been involved in so much and done so much and gained all of this experience and knowledge,” she said.
A Bolingbrook, Illinois native, Dawoud says she learned about the University of Illinois Springfield from a friend who knew about the legal studies program. She was worried about leaving her family behind in the Chicago-area, but has come to call UIS home.
“I think it’s exceeded my expectations,” she said. “I came in here really worried if I was going to make friends or have a good time being so far away from my family, since I’m pretty close to my family, but I’ve had a blast here. I’ve met so many people who are going to be lifelong friends and made so many connections and networked here at UIS.”
Following graduation from UIS, Dawoud plans to attend law school and wants to become a lawyer. She says she’ll remember the leadership skills she’s learned at UIS.
“I think UIS has taught me that leadership is very important and it’s very important to learn and it’s going to help you a lot in the future,” she said.
Posted by Blake Wood at 10:26 AM
