Tuesday, February 27, 2018
UIS Vice Chancellor Clarice Ford honored at Illinois State Treasurer’s Black History Month celebration
Ford was honored during a Black History Month Celebration held in the Illinois State Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
Seven other local people were also recognized during the celebration for their outstanding contributions to the state of Illinois.
Ford has been a member of the UIS community since 2008. She has served as the executive director of the UIS Diversity Center, associate dean of students and associate vice chancellor of student services.
She earned her doctorate in educational leadership and change from the Fielding Institute in Santa Barbara, California. She holds a master’s degree in religious education and theology from Lincoln Christian Seminary and a master’s degree in adult education/multi-cultural education from Antioch University. She also received her bachelor’s degree in human services from Antioch University.
Posted by Blake Wood at 3:38 PM
Labels: awards, staff, student affairs
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment