Three UIS Peoria Center graduate students score in the top 10 percent during a national field test

Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree at the UIS Peoria Center were recently recognized by the department for their high scores during the Educational Testing Service’s (ETS) Major Field Test.
The test is used nationwide by more than 3,000 higher education programs to assess students’ knowledge in specific disciplines.
The three students, who work professionally in the Peoria-area, were ranked among the top two to 10 percent of graduate business students in the United States, based on their test scores.
Students who scored highly include: Ajey Kulkarni, a commercial manager for Caterpillar, Inc.; Paul Lutinen, a director at Atlas Supply Company; and Keith Tanner, a divisional operations manager at AQS/SCSI, LLC.
The University of Illinois Springfield has offered an MBA in Peoria since 2001. Students who have completed general education and business foundation coursework can also earn a UIS bachelor’s degree in accounting or business administration in Peoria.
Classes are held at the UIS Peoria Center, located in the Illinois Central College Perley Building at 115 S.W. Adams Street in downtown Peoria. More information about the center can be found at www.uis.edu/cbam/peoria-center/.
For more information, contact Rhonda Bussell, UIS Peoria Center advisor, at 309/999-4252 or bussell.rhonda@uis.edu.
