Friday, May 11, 2018
UIS Clinical Laboratory Science students and faculty honored with statewide awards
UIS junior Jessica Sullens, a clinical laboratory science major from Vandalia, was elected student forum chair for the 2018-2019 academic year.
UIS Assistant Professor of Clinical Laboratory Science Bill Wilson was honored for his service to the southern region. Former UIS Clinical Laboratory Science program director Paula Garrott was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to the profession and ASCLS-IL.
UIS students also competed in the Student Bowl, which tested their knowledge of clinical laboratory science topics. Team members included captain Holly Chaffee of Springfield, Taylor Cooperider of Springfield, Dayana Valero of Springfield, Sam Vogel of Illiopolis and Nisha Faizal of Springfield.
ASCLS-IL is an affiliate society of the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science (ASCLS). According to their website, “ASCLS is preeminent voice of all clinical laboratory professionals, creating a vision for the advancement of the clinical laboratory practice field, and advocating the value and the role of the profession ensuring safe, effective, efficient, equitable, and patient-centered health care.”
For more information, contact Linda McCown, UIS Clinical Laboratory Science program director, at 217/206-7550 or lmcco2@uis.edu.
Posted by Blake Wood at 10:15 AM
