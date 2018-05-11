Friday, May 11, 2018

UIS Clinical Laboratory Science students and faculty honored with statewide awards

Several University of Illinois Springfield students and faculty were honored with statewide awards during the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science – Illinois (ASCLS-IL) meeting held in Naperville April 18-20, 2018.

Jessica Sheffield, a senior clinical laboratory science major from Maroa, was named the ASCLS-IL Student of the Year. Sheffield recently completed her term as student forum chair and was also admitted to the state level of the Clinical Laboratory Science professional honor society, Omicron Sigma.

UIS junior Jessica Sullens, a clinical laboratory science major from Vandalia, was elected student forum chair for the 2018-2019 academic year.

UIS Assistant Professor of Clinical Laboratory Science Bill Wilson was honored for his service to the southern region. Former UIS Clinical Laboratory Science program director Paula Garrott was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to the profession and ASCLS-IL.

UIS students also competed in the Student Bowl, which tested their knowledge of clinical laboratory science topics. Team members included captain Holly Chaffee of Springfield, Taylor Cooperider of Springfield, Dayana Valero of Springfield, Sam Vogel of Illiopolis and Nisha Faizal of Springfield.

ASCLS-IL is an affiliate society of the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science (ASCLS). According to their website, “ASCLS is preeminent voice of all clinical laboratory professionals, creating a vision for the advancement of the clinical laboratory practice field, and advocating the value and the role of the profession ensuring safe, effective, efficient, equitable, and patient-centered health care.”

For more information, contact Linda McCown, UIS Clinical Laboratory Science program director, at 217/206-7550 or lmcco2@uis.edu.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)