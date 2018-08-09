UIS Professor Emerita Paula Garrott honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes and honors ASCLS members who have “made a difference” in ASCLS and the profession of clinical laboratory science. The award provides special recognition to an individual who has provided dedicated and outstanding service at all levels of the organization over a sustained period of time.
Garrott has been a member of ASCLS for more than 40 years. Since her retirement from UIS, she has continued to be involved in ASCLS as a member of the Government Affairs Committee and has served on several task forces. She is also a past president of the organization.
“I am thrilled and humbled to receive this award,” she said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work with so many amazing clinical laboratory professionals in an organization that strives for high practice standards and advocates for the medical laboratory profession and its practitioners.”
Garrott taught clinical laboratory sciences classes at UIS for 32 years before retiring from teaching in 2005. She also served as chair of the UIS Clinical Laboratory Sciences Department. Following her retirement from teaching, she served in administrative roles, including as interim associate dean for the UIS College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and interim director of the UIS Natural Science Division.
She holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is certified as a medical laboratory scientist with the American Society for Clinical Pathology.
Garrott was also honored with the ASCLS Illinois Chapter’s Lifetime Achievement Award in April.
