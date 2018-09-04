Leadership lived: Student finds passion for social media storytelling at UIS

Haley Simpson never imagined her love of social media could turn into a future career. However, the University of Illinois Springfield junior communication and environmental studies major is using her storytelling ability to help spread important messages.
“Social media is such a growing field,” she said. “A few years ago it wouldn’t have even been possible to have a job in social media and now that is possible and I think it’s always changing, so you’re always able to learn new things and connect with people in different ways and I think that’s really cool.”
Simpson works at the UIS Student Union doing social media and marketing in order to promote events happening in the building. She is also a member of the UIS Green Fee Committee and treasurer for the Community Garden Club.
Following graduation from UIS, she would like to combine her passions for storytelling and the environment by working for a green or sustainable company.
“Promoting sustainability for them on their social media would be ideal,” she said. “I’d maybe also like to look into working for the National Park Service.”
Simpson, who is from Olney, Illinois, is also involved on campus as an orientation leader, treasurer of the UIS College Democrats and the performance coordinator for the Student Activities Committee (SAC).
“I chose to come to UIS because of the smaller campus size,” she said. “There’s definitely a sense of community and family here. It’s really easy to get involved and make a difference with things that you’re passionate about.”
Simpson says she’s challenged herself to try new things and UIS.
“I’ve definitely tried to push myself out of my comfort zone and try things that I maybe wouldn’t have tried before, which has been a really awesome growing experience,” she said. “I definitely feel like grown both as a person and as a student and definitely as a leader.”
She encourages other students to consider attending the University of Illinois Springfield, adding that she’s made many friends and feels at home on campus.
“I’m absently glad I came to UIS,” she said. “I think my college experience would not have been the same if I went to a different university.”
