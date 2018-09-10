UIS Professor to present research on “Preventing the Next State Budget Crisis” at a Federal Reserve Conference

University of Illinois Springfield Professor Beverly Bunch, Ph.D., will serve on a panel during a one-day conference by the Volcker Alliance and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
The conference, “Preventing the Next State Budget Crisis: Improving Budget Transparency to Bolster Fiscal Sustainability,” will discuss strategies for avoiding a state budget crisis, including long-term forecasting, stress-testing, and management of fiscal reserves and physical assets.
The conference is expected to draw attendance from government officials, academia, business leaders, public policy analysts and the media.
Bunch will participate on a panel that will address, “Deferred Infrastructure Maintenance: How to Measure It, How to Finance It.” She will share information obtained from her participation in a national study of the fifty states’ budget processes sponsored by The Volcker Alliance.
Bunch is a full professor in the UIS Department of Public Administration and in the Center for State Policy and Leadership. She is currently leading a team of researchers as part of a national state budget project administered by the Volcker Alliance.
“Preventing the Next State Budget Crisis: Improving Budget Transparency to Bolster Fiscal Sustainability” takes place all day on September 17, 2018, at the Chicago Federal Reserve.
