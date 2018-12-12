Leadership lived: Future doctor finds a passion for science at UIS

Hailey Hollinshead’s passion for science and medical research has grown at the University of Illinois Springfield. The biochemistry major plans to attend medical school following graduation and become a dermatologist.
“I’m really happy that I came to UIS,” she said. “It was probably one of the better decisions I’ve made with my academic career and my professional career. I think that it’s really prepared me.”
On campus, Hollinshead co-founded the Legion of Ladies, a student organization focused on women’s empowerment. She is also a resident assistant in Lincoln Residence Hall and previously served on the UIS cheerleading and track and field teams.
In November 2018, Hollinshead was honored with the Student Laureate Award from the Lincoln Academy of Illinois during a ceremony at the Old State Capitol in Springfield.
“It’s an award that is given to a student who are really involved in extra-curricular activities and who excel academically,” she said.
As an undergraduate student, Hollinshead is currently conducting research with Associate Professor of Chemistry Layne Morsch and works off campus as a research assistant at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield.
Hollinshead grew up in Springfield and attended Rochester High School. She has an older sister who graduated from UIS and a younger sister who is currently attending the university.
“It’s almost a family legacy now that we’ve all been here,” she said.
Hollinshead says she’ll remember the lessons she’s learned about leadership at UIS.
“I feel like UIS has prepared me and grown me as an individual and helped me get ready for the next step of my life,” she said.
