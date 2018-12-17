Leadership lived: “Quiet leader” helps advocate for the Greek Life community at UIS

Senior psychology major Connie Sifuentes is a leader in the Greek Life community at the University of Illinois Springfield. She currently serves as the president of the Greek Affairs Board where she advocates for Greek Life on campus.
“As Greek Affairs Board president, I basically make sure and ensure that all of the organizations here are getting along, as well as implementing events that we can do to unify us together as a community,” she said.
Sifuentes is a member of the Gamma Phi Omega International Sorority, Inc. Chi Chapter. She says being a part of the Greek organization has helped inspire her to reach her full potential as a student.
“In terms of my grades, I really put in those study hours, communicating with my sisters and everything if something is going on,” she said.
Outside of Greek Life, Sifuentes is marketing chair for the Psychology Club, volunteers as a Necessary Steps Program mentor and works for UIS Brookens Library as a communications and media assistant.
Sifuentes, who grew up in Peoria, Illinois, says she’s often described as a “quiet leader” who likes to see other people succeed. She’s thankful for the many opportunities she’s had to be a leader at UIS.
“I’m really glad I came to UIS,” she said. “If it wasn’t for making that first initial choice, I wouldn’t have been in the organizations that have really helped me grow as a person and helped me step out of my shell.”
Following graduation from UIS, Sifuentes plans to attend graduate school and hopes to eventually become a therapist or maybe even a psychologist.
No comments:
Post a Comment