Friday, February 15, 2019
Leadership lived: Communication major helps fellow students land jobs through her work at the Career Development Center
Kia Jones has become an expert in reviewing resumes and cover letters. The University of Illinois Springfield junior communication major works at the Career Development Center where she helps any student who walks through the door make sure they’re ready to apply for a job.
“I really enjoy helping people,” said Jones. “I've actually had a couple of students who have come up to me after they came in and say they got the job after I reviewed their resume and cover letter. Just seeing them kind of furthering their careers and achieving their goals is really fulfilling for me.”
As a student worker at the Career Development Center, Jones also helps out with big events, such as the Career Connections Expo.
In December 2018, Jones was honored with the Student Affairs Employee of the Month award for her above and beyond work helping other students.
“I was kind of surprised by it, but I was more pleasantly surprised,” she said. “It really just kind of symbolizes student workers who are actually trying to actively improve not only the office, but the students that they assist as well.”
On campus, Jones is also a member of the Black Student Union, where she’s involved in Black History Month event planning, and a member of the Capital Scholars Honors Program. She says she’s learned many lessons about leadership through her involvement on campus.
“UIS has taught me that anyone can be a leader,” she said. “I was a person who I didn't mind necessarily being a leader, but I also kind of stepped back and let other people take the lead. But what (UIS) taught me is that if you want to you can take that leadership role and there's no cookie cutter person that looks like a leader.”
Following graduation from UIS, Jones would like to work in media production and possibly broadcasting. She feels she made the right decision attending UIS.
“I'm a firm believer that things happen for a reason,” she said. “So I came here for a reason. I am close to being that person who I have always wanted to be. The growth that I've received from being at UIS, I don't think I would have been able to get anywhere else."
Posted by Blake Wood at 8:27 AM
Labels: Leadership lived, students, undergraduate, Video
