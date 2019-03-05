Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Five UIS students honored with awards at the Model Illinois Government simulation
Aislinn Diaz of Chicago was named outstanding committee person in the senate, Bryce Thomas of Hawthorn Woods won the award for outstanding chair in the senate, Brock Titlow of Kewanee won the outstanding staff member award, and Ben Szalinski of Mundelein and Andrew Cunningham of Decatur won the outstanding Moot Court team award.
Three UIS students also served in statewide offices during the Model Illinois Government Simulation. Chloe Compton of Troy served as president of the senate, Cale Bergschneider of Springfield served as comptroller and Collin Cisco of Springfield served as treasurer.
Each year, students from more than 20 colleges and universities around the state gather at the Illinois State Capitol to serve as legislators, staffers, lobbyists, journalists, and officials of the executive branch. Through committee actions, a regular legislative session and a veto session, participants learn the legislative process by doing it.
MIG members get started in the fall term preparing legislation, polishing up parliamentary skills, and organizing the membership into a delegation for the spring conference.
For more information, contact Kenneth Owen, MIG faculty advisor and UIS associate professor of history, at 217/206-7439 or kowen8@uis.edu.
