Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Leadership lived: Musically gifted student helps international students feel welcomed at UIS
Samantha Hwang transferred to the University of Illinois Springfield because she wanted to be part of the UIS Music Program. She’s played the violin since she was in elementary school and was offered a Camerata Music Scholarship at UIS.
“Playing the violin is a way that I can express myself without actually speaking,” she said. “I'm kind of shy in that way, but the violin is my way of showing the world what I have to say.”
Hwang, a sociology and anthropology major, is now the concert master for the UIS Orchestra. She is also an International Student Ambassador and works part-time at Brookens Library.
“I really like being an International Student Ambassador because it presents so many opportunities that I never would have had otherwise,” she said. “I get to plan events and I get to help bring people together, which I think is the best part of being an International Ambassador.”
Hwang’s parents are from Taiwan. She was born in Indiana and has called Springfield home for the past 10 years. She’s also lived in other places around the world.
“Even though I'm not an international student here, I've lived in China before, so I know what it's like to be in a completely foreign place,” she said. “I really, really want to make it my mission to make people feel welcome and at home here.”
Following graduation from UIS, Hwang wants to enter the workforce and earn her master’s degree in counseling. She’d like to work in higher education or as an event planner.
“UIS has taught me many things, but above all I think it is the leadership role,” she said. “Before I was very introverted because there were so many people, but here at UIS there's a balance between leadership and following.”
Hwang says she’ll always remember the time she’s spent at UIS.
“I'm glad I came to UIS, for sure, because it is a U of I campus,” she said. “I've met so many great people and people that I'll never be able to forget and people I'm grateful for and the experience here has helped me grow very much as a person.”
Posted by Blake Wood at 12:07 PM
Labels: Leadership lived, students, Video
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment