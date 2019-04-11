Thursday, April 11, 2019
Four UIS students present their work at the National Conference on Undergraduate Research
Students submitted abstracts and were selected in a competitive process by the UIS Undergraduate Research Steering Committee. They were later approved by the national conference committee. The students represent multiple programs and colleges.
Students presenting include Benjamin Schulte (Psychology), Brendan Mitchell (Public Administration), Rebecca Smith (Chemistry) and Natalie Kerr (Chemistry).
The 33rd annual National Conference on Undergraduate Research is a program of the Council on Undergraduate Research. Approximately 4,000 students from around the country are presenting their research and creative activities.
The students are being accompanied on the trip by Anette Sikka, assistant professor of legal studies, and Keenan Dungey, associate vice chancellor for research and institutional effectiveness.
For more information, contact Dungey at 217/206-8112 or kdung1@uis.edu.
