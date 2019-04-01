Monday, April 01, 2019
UIS Education Honor Society inducts eight new members
Dustin Day, superintendent and high school principal of Waverly Community Unit School District #6, was the guest speaker at the event.
The Society inducts individuals who have exhibited the ideals of scholarship, integrity in service, and commitment to excellence in teaching and its allied professions. Selection as a member of Kappa Delta Pi is based on high academic achievement, a commitment to education as a career, and a professional attitude that assures steady growth in the profession.
Students inducted at this year’s ceremony include: Jennifer Brooks, Julie Dzubin, Sara Leverton, Kyle Murphy, Erica Peak-Nordstrom, Yuli Salgado, Sydney Smith and Sara Tebrugge.
Kappa Delta Pi was established in 1911 to recognize and promote excellence in education. Through its programs, services, and strategic partnerships, the honor society supports the professional growth and teaching practices of educators throughout all phases and levels of their careers. The organization currently has more than 600 chapters and an active membership of nearly 40,000 worldwide.
For more information, contact Ronda Mitchell, chapter advisor and UIS assistant professor of Teacher Education, at 217/206-7008 or rmitche@uis.edu.
