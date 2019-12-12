UIS Police Captain Ross Owens graduates from Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety

University of Illinois Springfield Police Captain Ross Owens has graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University.
The 10-week program provides upper-level college instruction in leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, plus budgeting and resource allocation.
The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the goal of expanding university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community.
Since its inception, the center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of police training, management training and executive development.
The program has graduated more than 20,000 students both nationally and internationally.
Owens has been with UIS Campus Police since 1999. He is an alumni of UIS with degrees in both business administration and management. Owens is a former resident of Virden. He currently resides in Springfield.
