Friday, December 06, 2019
UIS Assistant Professor Sudeep Sharma awarded a German Academic Exchange Service fellowship
Approximately 75 to 100 scholars are globally selected every year (7-10 from the United States) across all areas of research. The selection procedure is highly competitive.
While at Leuphana, Sharma will take part in cross-cultural research projects and will also teach a course on business negotiation for doctoral students.
“I am incredibly honored to receive this reputed scholarship and very grateful to the DAAD selection committee for choosing me as one of the awardees,” said Sharma. “The three-month stay at Leuphana is going to be a great opportunity for me to conduct cross-cultural research in the field of negotiation, to interact with scholars and students at Leuphana, and to share my research with the business leaders and practitioners of the Lower Saxony state of Germany.”
The fellowship award includes generous financial support for Sharma’s scholarly research activities and logistics.
Sharma earned a doctorate in business administration from Washington University in St. Louis and a master’s degree in industrial relations and human resource management from the London School of Economics and Political Sciences.
Sharma’s research interests include negotiation, personality and individual differences, power and status, and emotions in the work place. He teaches courses on topics related to organizational behavior and human resource management to both undergraduate and graduate students at UIS.
Posted by Blake Wood at 8:58 AM
