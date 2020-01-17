Two UIS faculty to present their work at the “Night of Ideas Chicago 2020”

“Night of Ideas Chicago 2020” event on Jan. 30, 2020 at the Chicago Field Museum. The event is being sponsored by the Consulate General of France in Chicago and is one of many being held around the world.
UIS Assistant Professor of Management Carolee Rigsbee will be discussing benefit corporations and UIS Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies Anne-Marie Hanson will present on plastic pollution and environmental justice.
According to the invitation, the event is free and open to the public and will include bright minds from academic, artistic, scientific and civic communities for a six-hour marathon of ideas on this year’s theme “Alive!”
The two UIS faculty members will present along with professors from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Illinois at Chicago. They’ll be joined by presenters from Northwestern University, Indiana University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Purdue University, School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Fermilab, Argonne National Laboratory, Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, Lincoln Park Zoo, Black Thread Agency, Science Riot, WBEZ, ADA25 Advancing Leadership, Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Core Power Yoga, Poems While You Wait and more.
According to the Consulate General, the “Night of Ideas Chicago 2020” is part of La Nuit des Idées, a global series of intellectual marathons coordinated worldwide by the Institut Français, which will take place this year (Jan. 25-Feb. 2) at more than 120 locations around the world, including seven major cities in the United States.
Tickets for the free public event may be obtained online at eventbrite.com/e/night-of-ideas-alive-tickets-85271554515.
