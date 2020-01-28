Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Two UIS students win awards at the National Mock Trial Invitational
University of Illinois Springfield students Joseph Partain and Cedric Birgans earned awards at the 32nd annual National Mock Trial Invitational at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa during the Jan 25-26, 2020 competition.
Partain, a junior political science and legal studies major from Iuka, Illinois, received an individual outstanding attorney award.
Birgans, a freshman political science major from Beecher, Illinois, won an individual outstanding witness award.
The UIS Mock Trial team heads to its regional tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana on Feb. 8-9 having earned the most single-season individual awards in UIS Mock Trial team history.
Mock Trial is an academic competition that provides students with the opportunity to hone valuable skills, including critical thinking, active listening, public speaking and teamwork through trial simulations. Competitors are also judged on their knowledge of legal practices and procedures.
For more information on the UIS Mock Trial team, visit uis.edu/prelawcenter/uismocktrialclub/. Questions may be directed to coach Rex Gradeless at rgrad3@uis.edu.
Posted by Blake Wood at 9:17 AM
Labels: awards, students, undergraduate
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment