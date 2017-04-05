Leadership lived: Student finds passion for helping others at UIS

Kelsie Roberts enjoys helping others, whether she’s fixing a problem at work or volunteering with a non-profit organization on the weekend. Roberts is a junior business administration major at the University of Illinois Springfield.
On campus, she’s worked at the ID Center for the past 3 years where she creates i-cards, the official identification for University of Illinois students. She helps students replace lost or stolen cards, takes passport photos and mails i-cards to students who live off campus.
“I’ve learned a lot from working here,” she said. “I love interacting with students and getting a chance to talk to them. I’ve learned a lot about organizational skills and how to handle problems when they arise.”
Roberts is also a member of the Capital Scholars Honors Program, the Christian Student Fellowship (CSF) leadership team, a founding member of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honors Society and a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Honors Society.
As part of CSF, she helps plans service projects both on and off campus. She has volunteered at the St. John's Breadline, Kumler Outreach Ministries, the Salvation Army, Northside's Children Library, the Springfield Zoo, Habitat for Humanity and the Refuge Ranch.
“I love how UIS provides many different opportunities to serve here on campus,” she said. “I love getting the opportunity to help people and just give back with being a servant.”
Roberts, a Pawnee, Illinois native, decided to attend UIS because it was close to home and affordable.
“UIS has given me so many great opportunities to be involved,” she said. “What I’ve gotten out of that and the people I’ve met. It’s been great.”
Following graduation from UIS, Roberts plans to earn an MBA and pursue a career in the business finance field.
