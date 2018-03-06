Tuesday, March 06, 2018
UIS online leader Ray Schroeder honored with the Marquis Who’s Who Lifetime Achievement Award
Ray Schroeder, associate vice chancellor for online learning at the University of Illinois Springfield, has been honored with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who's Who. Schroeder’s name first appeared on a Who’s Who list in 1988.
The Who’s Who Lifetime Achievement recognizes individuals that have achieved greatness in their industry and excelled in their field for at least 20 years.
“It is an honor to receive this recognition of contributions to the field of online and distance education,” said Schroeder. “This award reflects the dedication of UIS to support learners who cannot come to campus. None of these contributions would be possible without the commitment of the staff, faculty and administration of UIS.”
Who’s Who calls Schroeder an “accomplished listee” who has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. According to Marquis, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
Schroeder is a nationally recognized leader in the field of online learning and is the current director of the Center for Online Leadership at the University Continuing and Professional Education Association (UPCEA). He regularly presents his research at national conferences and has written numerous publications about online and technology-enhanced learning. He is also the author of the popular blogs “Online Learning Update” and “Educational Technology”.
In 2016, Schroeder was honored with the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) Hall of Fame Award and the Wedemeyer Award for Outstanding Practitioner in Distance Education by the Univeristy of Wisconsin.
He was the inaugural recipient of the Sloan Consortium's highest Individual award - the A. Frank Mayadas Leadership Award in 2010. Schroeder was an inaugural Sloan Consortium Fellow and was named the 2012 Innovation Fellow for Digital Learning by the UPCEA. In 2011, he received the University of Illinois Distinguished Service Award.
Schroeder was a Sloan Consortium Distinguished Scholar in Online Learning 2002-2003, recipient of the 2002 Sloan-C award for the “Most Outstanding Achievement in ALN by an Individual,” University of Southern Maine “Visiting Scholar in Online Learning” 2006-2009, and co-founder of the New Century Learning Consortium.
