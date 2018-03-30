Friday, March 30, 2018
Kelsea Gurski selected as new UIS associate chancellor for public affairs
Gurski has more than 15 years of experience as a communications and marketing professional. She comes from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) as the Bureau Chief of Communication Services. Prior to IDOT, she was the system director of Public Relations and Communications at Memorial Health System and was the Voice Editor and a features reporter at The State Journal-Register.
Her responsibilities will include managing key issues and representing the chancellor at various internal and external constituencies as well as leading the communications team and supervising the UIS Police Department.
“I am thrilled for this opportunity to serve under Chancellor Koch’s leadership and become part of the UIS community,” said Gurski. “It is a very exciting time to join the Springfield campus, and look forward to contributing to the bright future UIS is creating for all who benefit from this educational treasure.”
Gurski earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Bradley University in 2002 and a master’s degree in communication from UIS in 2008.
