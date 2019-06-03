Monday, June 03, 2019
Jessie Decker named the new director of marketing at the University of Illinois Springfield
Decker comes to UIS from the Illinois Department of Transportation where she served as Bureau Chief of Communications Services. Prior to that appointment, Decker worked as a communications and digital editor at Memorial Health System in Springfield. She has also worked in marketing and public relations roles for the Orthopedic Center of Illinois and The Hope Institute for Children and Families.
“Jessie brings with her more than 10 years of strong experience developing effective creative messaging that connects with diverse audiences,” said Kelsea Gurski, UIS associate chancellor for public affairs. “Her exemplary marketing and project management skills, paired with a keen understanding of the importance of protecting and extending a brand, will serve UIS very well, and we’re thrilled she has joined our team.”
As director of marketing, Decker will provide leadership and direction in managing the university’s brand, recruitment and enrollment efforts, reputation and visibility. She will also oversee the university’s overall marketing plan including the development and production of paid advertising, web content and publications.
“My student experience at UIS opened new doors to grow my career and to be a stronger leader in the community,” said Decker. “I look forward to helping more people discover how the university can impact their lives like it did mine.”
Decker earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2006 and a master’s degree in communication from the University of Illinois Springfield in 2012.
She is a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Morgan County Historic Society’s Underground Railroad Committee. She is also a past president of the Association of Women in Communications, Springfield Chapter, and was named to the Springfield Business Journal’s “Forty Under 40” list in 2012.
Decker succeeds Michelle Green who retired on May 31 after serving almost 18 years as the university’s director of marketing.
