UIS professor co-edits new book on the use of tax increment financing in economic development
Originally designed as an innovative approach to the redevelopment of blighted areas, TIF has become a more general-purpose tool of economic and community development.
“The book examines the theoretical and legal bases for the use of TIF and presents new empirical evidence of how it is used by local governments throughout the United States,” said Kriz. “It highlights important issues that must be addressed by local government officials and community groups as they examine proposals to use TIF and also presents a framework for evaluating its success in improving community economic and social conditions.”
Contributors to the book offer case studies of the uses, structures, and impacts of TIF projects alongside more general discussions on the theoretical, financial, and legal bases for the use of TIF. They also explore its effect on overlapping jurisdictions such as cities, counties, and school districts. Some of the case studies capture TIF at its best—redeveloping areas that would likely never develop without substantial incentives. Other cases highlight questionable uses, especially where it has been used in new ways that those who developed the tool never envisioned.
Originally published in 2001, an updated second edition of “Tax Increment Financing and Economic Development” will be available for purchase in July 2019 in both hardcover and paperback from the State University of New York (SUNY) Press.
According to the publisher, the updated book is “clear, comprehensive, and timely.” “This new edition features the latest research and thinking on TIF, including the political, legal, and even ethical issues surrounding its use.”
Kriz is a frequent presenter at public economics, public budgeting and financial management conferences and has published more than 40 journal articles and book chapters along with a textbook on quantitative research methods in public administration. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Colorado at Denver and a doctorate in public affairs from Indiana University.
The book is co-authored by Craig Johnson, an associate professor of public finance and policy analysis at Indiana University.
For more information, contact Kriz at 217/206-6572 or kkriz4@uis.edu.
