Adapting to online learning in MLS

Like most professors across the country, Amandailee Adams, assistant professor of medical laboratory science, had to re-think her curriculum at a moment’s notice, or so it seemed.
She chose Zoom learning for her lectures and said it has worked well, although she admits there are a few kinks to work out in the coming weeks.
“I like that I can create breakout rooms in my Zoom sessions. I can lecture for 20 minutes and then place students in breakout rooms for interactive learning,” she said. While lecturing online, Adams has students submit their questions to Blackboard, and she answers them at the end of the lecture.
Adams found online videos for some of her laboratory work.
She said internet connection is the biggest challenge for both her and her students.
Covid-19 challenges have caused her to step out of her comfort zone and try instructional techniques she might not have tried before. “I feel lucky we live in this technological state, that we have options,” she said.
Every day when she logs on, she reminds herself to be flexible, patient and willing to try something new. It’s the same advice she gives her students. “We’re all learning this new process; you have to be willing to laugh at yourself.”
