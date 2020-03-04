Wednesday, March 04, 2020
UIS Model Illinois Government Delegation Wins Outstanding Large Delegation at 2020 MIG
The delegation also took home three individual honors. Mackenzi Matthews, of Springfield, was named Outstanding Member of the House, Collin Moseley, of Flora, was named Outstanding Committee Chair in the House and Aislinn Diaz, of Chicago, was named Outstanding Committee Chair in the Senate.
Four UIS students were elected to leadership positions within MIG. Kallie Matthews, of Springfield, who served as the Speaker of the House this year, was re-elected to that position for 2021. Mackenzi Matthews was named Majority Leader, Joseph Partain, of Iuka, was named Minority Leader and Collin Moseley was named Majority Whip.
Each year, students from more than 20 colleges and universities around the state gather at the Illinois State Capitol to serve as legislators, staffers, lobbyists, journalists and officials of the executive branch.
Through committee actions, a regular legislative session and a veto session, participants learn the legislative process by actively participating in the simulation.
MIG members start preparing legislation during the fall term, polish their parliamentary skills and organize membership into a delegation for the spring conference.
The UIS delegation is led by Kenneth Owen, MIG faculty advisor and UIS associate professor of history.
